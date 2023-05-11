Investigative Committee to designate ICC judges issuing arrest warrant for Putin as wanted

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) is preparing to designate as wanted the judges sitting on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, who issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, RIC Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said on Thursday.

"We will soon place on the wanted list the [names of the] public prosecutor, the presiding judges and the three judges who played an active role in the handing down of this decision," he said.

On March 20, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, deeming their actions as knowingly unlawful since they had no grounds for holding the president and the children’s rights commissioner criminally liable.

Under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons of December 14, 1973, heads of state enjoy absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign states.