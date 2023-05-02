Famous Russian fashion designer Yudashkin dies aged 59

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A world-famous Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has died at the age of 59, the fashion house confirmed to TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, we confirm this information, Yudashkin has passed away," a spokesperson said.

Earlier, Channel One reported citing Yudashkin’s wife that the fashion designer had died.

In 2016, Yudashkin was diagnosed with cancer.

Yudashkin is the People’s Artist of Russia (2005). In 1991, he founded the Valentin Yudashkin fashion house. The same year, Yudashkin’s first collection consisting of 150 items was presented in Paris. In 1994 and 1996, Yudashkin created uniforms for Russia’s Olympic team. In 2008, he designed the Russian army’s uniforms.