Respected Ukrainian opera conductor fired for ties with Russia

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Odessa opera has dismissed its chief conductor, Vyacheslav Chernukho-Volich, after he performed in an Azerbaijani theater led by the husband of Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko.

After the performance, Chernukho-Volich posed for a group photo with the troupe as well as Yusif Eyvazov, who was recently appointed head of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Baku, Odessa’s Dumskaya newspaper reported on Wednesday night.

The Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater prematurely terminated its contract with Chernukho-Volich for his personal decision to conduct a performance at the Baku theater, saying the decision was never approved by the theater’s management.

A person "who represents Ukrainian art at the international level" should vehemently condemn Russia’s actions and "avoid any communication with representatives of the Russian world," the opera house’s management said in a statement quoted by the newspaper.

On January 7, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky decreed to impose sanctions on 120 Russian figures of culture and art, as well as athletes, researchers and reporters, including opera star Netrebko. No Ukrainian sanctions against Eyvazov were ever reported.

According to the newspaper, the conductor was invited to Baku before Netrebko’s spouse was appointed the theater’s head. It wondered "how Chernukho-Volich could have escaped a joint photo session as he came out for a bow to the audience."

Famous Belarusian conductor Chernukho-Volich became chief conductor at the Odessa opera and ballet theater in 2019. Previously, he worked at Belarus’ Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater and was awarded with the Order of Francysk Skaryna and a special presidential award in the country for his "great personal contribution to the revival of old Belarusian music.".