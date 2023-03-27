TASS, Namibia Press Agency to sign cooperation agreement

WINDHOEK, March 27. /TASS/. TASS and the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) are planning to sign a cooperation agreement.

Director General of TASS Russian News Agency Sergey Mikhailov discussed cooperation issues with his NAMPA counterpart Linus Chata in the Namibian capital on Monday.

"We will work on the agreement being truly unique and reflecting our specific needs in exchanging information," Mikhailov said.

He pointed out that TASS is successfully interacting with many African news agencies, reiterating that in 2019, TASS put together the first Russia-Africa media forum of news agencies and intends to hold it again this year in St. Petersburg.

Chata noted that Russian-Namibian cooperation in the sphere of media outlets has a promising future.