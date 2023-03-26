Memorial to Russian WWI soldiers opened in Tunisia

RABAT, March 26. /TASS/. A memorial to the Russian soldiers who fought in World War I was unveiled on Saturday at the Christian cemetery of the Tunisian city of Menzel Mourguiba, the head of Russian House in Tunisia, Yury Zaitsev, told TASS by phone.

"On the initiative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to Tunisia and Russian Ambassador Alexander Zolotov, who personally supervised the work, today we held the ceremony to unveil a memorial to the Russian World War I soldiers - the only one in North Africa at the moment," Zaitsev stressed.

"The ceremony was attended by officials from the Russian Embassy, the Defense Attache Office, the Russian House in Tunisia, fellow countrymen living in Tunisia, as well as Tunisians interested in the rich history of relations between our countries," he went on to say.

"Work to commemorate our compatriots in Tunisia will continue," the head of the Russian House pledged, pointing to great assistance on that track received from the Russian Heritage association of Tunisia, the Alexander Solzhenitsyn Center of Russians living abroad, historians, archivists, as well as compatriots and Tunisians.