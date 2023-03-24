Best youth district in Yakutia to be announced at Muus Ustar festival

Yakutsk, March 25. / Yakutia's best youth district will be announced at the 3rd Muus Ustar youth festival ("Ice Drift" in Yakutian). The finals will take place on Saturday in the Triumph sports complex in Yakutsk. The winner district will receive a certificate for 2 million rubles, the press center of the festival said.

"This year the Muus Ustar festival will present the Best Youth District nomination for the first time. Two winners will be determined with a separate prize for Yakutia's Arctic districts. The best district will be awarded a certificate worth 2 million rubles, and the winner among the Arctic regions will receive a certificate for 1 million rubles", the press center reported with reference to the Minister for Youth Affairs and Social Communications of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Petr Shamaev.

Head of Yakutia Aysen Nikolaev noted that the Muus Ustar festival has already become a signature event of the region. "It was intended to be an educational project for young people, which helps talented and creative Yakutians to reveal their potential, get feedback from recognized experts. In 2023, the festival is held under the slogan "Yakutia, onward!" The key focus is on the patriotic education of the youth. All the events of the festival are aimed at building confidence in the young generation, in their abilities and their future," he said.

The Muus Ustar festival's main events will take place on March 24-25 this year. It is dedicated to the Year of Teacher and Mentor in Russia and the Year of Labor in Yakutia.

A total of 12 categories were organized for the participants including "Start a business", "Pro generation", "Create and fulfill", "Do good", "Play and create", "Eco-leader", " Speak about what's important", "Perspective in learning", "Digital world", "Diplomacy", "Move and achieve", "Embody and inspire". The qualifying stage to determine the finalists in the various areas of the festival kicked off at the beginning of March.

This year will be the first time the festival will host a Russian Movement of Children and Youth rally called the Movement of the Firsts. The first regional volunteer award called Volunteer of Yakutia is also established this year. The final days of the festival feature workshops taught by famous Russian TV presenters, athletes, musicians, dancers and other professionals from various spheres.