FSB detains Tver resident for planning to join Ukrainian army

TVER, January 12. /TASS/. FSB operatives in the city of Tver have detained a local resident who was planning to join the Ukrainian army. The man is facing criminal charges. He has been taken into custody, the press service of the regional FSB office said.

"The illegal activity of a Russian citizen, born in 1982, who intended to go to Ukraine to participate in hostilities against the Russian Armed Forces has been stopped," the news release says.

According to the FSB office’s press service, the arrested resident of Tver was in touch with a representative from the Ukrainian side via the Internet. He followed the Ukrainian contact’s recommendations to study a route he would use to go to Ukraine and purchased military gear, a uniform and medical items.

"As a result of investigative measures the man was detained at the Tver railway station when trying to leave for the Russian-Ukrainian border," the FSB said.

A criminal case has been launched against the arrested under part 1 of article 30 and article 275 of the Criminal Code (preparations for high treason in the form of defecting to the enemy). The man was remanded into custody.