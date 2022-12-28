Russian National Guard discovers Ukrainian army’s weapons cache in garage at Azovstal

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian National Guard’s soldiers have found a Ukrainian weapons cache in a garage of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"Rosgvardiya commandos have searched garages in the area of Azovstal in Mariupol to discover an arms cache, planted by the Ukrainian military," the National Guard’s news release reads.

The cache contained an upgraded Kalashnikov assault rifle, hunting guns, man-portable anti-tank missile system NLAW, assault grenades, grenade launcher rounds VOG-17, hand grenades and cartridges of different calibers.