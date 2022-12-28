Court sentences Perm university shooter to life imprisonment

PERM, December 28. /TASS/. A court has sentenced Timur Bekmansurov, the shooter at Perm State University who killed six people and injured over 50, to life in prison, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

"Bekmansurov committed three crimes of medium gravity and three grave crimes. The court has decided that despite his young age, mitigating circumstances and positive characteristics, Bekmansurov should be sentenced to life imprisonment with the first three years to be served in prison and the remaining sentence in a maximum security colony. The time spent in custody should be counted as time served in prison," judge Sergey Korobeinikov said. The court also upheld the justified claims of relatives of the victims and the victims to Bekmansurov totaling more than 18 million rubles.

The trial began on September 5. The defendant was accused of committing six crimes, including murder and attempted murder of two or more persons, attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, as well as intentional damage to property. During the first court hearing Bekmansurov pleaded guilty and in his final statement said that he repented of his actions and pledged to pay the damage caused by his actions. During the trial, relatives of the deceased, the victims and witnesses were questioned. Also, more than 100 volumes of the criminal case were examined during the two months of court hearings.

On September 20, 2021, Timur Bekmansurov, a law student at Perm State University, armed with a hunting rifle, came to the university campus and opened fire. Six people were killed, more than 20 were wounded, and more than 35 sustained various injuries. During the arrest he wounded a policeman.