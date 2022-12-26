Former Roscosmos chief Rogozin recovering after surgery — aide

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Dmitry Rogozin, former chief of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos and now the leader of the Tsar’s Wolves team of military advisers in Donbass, is recovering after successful surgery, his aide said on Monday.

"Dmitry Olegovich underwent major surgery to extract a fragment of a Ukrainian projectile from a bone in his neck. The surgery was successful and now he is recovering," the aide said.

Rogozin was wounded in a shelling attack in Donetsk in the early hours of December 22. He suffered a concussion and a shrapnel wound above his right scapula. Several more people, including Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic Vitaly Khotsenko, who were in the Donetsk hotel which came under shelling, were also hurt. Two people died.