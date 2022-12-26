Detained BND officer provided intel on situation in Ukraine to Russia — media

BERLIN, December 26. /TASS/. The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) officer, who was detained earlier on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence agencies, provided confidential information about the situation in Ukraine to Russia, the Tagesschau news website reported on Monday, citing data from the NDR radio station and the WDR broadcasting company.

According to the news website, Karsten L., suspected of disclosing state secrets, provided Russia with information containing assessments of the developments in Ukraine. Germany’s federal prosecution and the Federal Intelligence Service declined to comment on the report, citing their previous statements.

The office of the Public Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe said in a statement earlier that the suspect "sent some information to a Russian intelligence agency, which he had obtained during the course of his professional activities." No details are available as to what kind of information it may have been.

Meanwhile, Focus Online said, citing sources, that the man worked in the analytical department and had access to information obtained through wiretaps, which was shared with the BND by other Western intelligence agencies, namely the United States’ National Security Agency and the United Kingdom’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).