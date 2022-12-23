Federation Council approves law on life term for sabotage

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council on Friday approved a law envisaging criminal punishment, including life imprisonment, for assistance to subversive activities.

The recruitment of saboteurs or financing of an act of sabotage is punishable with imprisonment for a term of 8 years to 15 years and a fine of 300,000 rubles to 700,000 rubles. The same crime committed by someone using an official position entails a punishment of 10 years to 20 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 rubles to 1 million rubles or a life term. Organization and assistance to sabotage will be punishable with a prison term of 15 years to 20 years or a life sentence.

Training for sabotage

Punishment for being trained for sabotage is 15 to 20 years in jail or life imprisonment.

Those responsible for organizing or commanding a gang of saboteurs will face 15 years to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million rubles. Life imprisonment is also possible. Participation in a gang of saboteurs is punishable with 5 years to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 rubles.