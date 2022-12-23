Former Roscosmos chief plans to return to Donbass after recovering from wound

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Former chief of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin, who now heads the Tsar’s Wolves group of military advisors, plans to return to Donbass, as he himself told TASS.

"It is a matter of honor for me to return," he said.

Rogozin was wounded in a shelling attack in Donetsk on December 21. Doctors in Donetsk and Rostov did not dare to perform surgery on him due to the complexity of the wound, Rogozin’s aide told reporters. The ex-Roscosmos chief is currently hospitalized in Rostov, awaiting transportation to Moscow.