CIA behind attack on Russian House in CAR, Yevgeny Prigozhin says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The US was behind the attempted assassination of Dmitry Sytyi, head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin believes.

"We have involved specialists in our own investigation and we are sharing this information with Central African authorities. There is one thing that I can say with certainty - this terror attack is rooted deeply within the CIA, and France was kept in the dark. This crime is just one in a long chain of violations committed by the CIA. We provided no new information as we waited for Dmitry Sytyi to leave the airspace within the US’ reach," Prigozhin said, according to the Telegram channel of his Konkord company.

According to the businessman, the assassination attempt was committed because "Sytyi obtained information about people who have been working for the US government and organizing criminal schemes in Africa and around the world for years."

In addition, Prigozhin said that he has information about the involvement of the DHL delivery company that delivered the explosive package to Sytyi in other terror attacks that were pinned on ISIS and Al Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia).

The attempted assassination of Dmitry Sytyi was committed on December 16. He was injured in an explosion involving an anonymous parcel and hospitalized in serious condition; on December 19, he was transported to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a terror attack, and the CAR authorities made the same assessment.