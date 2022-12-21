US coronavirus case count tops 100 million – Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases registered in the United States since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 100 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said.

The think tank reported, citing its own calculations based on information obtained from international organizations, federal and local authorities, that 100,003,814 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country so far.

The infection claimed the lives of 1,088,236 people in the United States.