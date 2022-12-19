Most people in Musk’s poll vote for him to step down as Twitter chief

NEW YORK, December 19. /TASS/. Businessman Elon Musk’s poll on Twitter has ended, with 57.5% of people voting for him to step down as the chief executive of the social network, while the rest were against his departure.

More than 17.5 million people took part in the poll, which started on Sunday and lasted 12 hours.

Starting the voting, Musk said, "I will abide by the results of this poll."

He later posted two tweets. One said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

The other said, "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

On October 27 Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter that owns the social network of the same name. Immediately after the purchase he dismissed some top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. According to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has also disbanded the board of directors and serves as the company’s sole executive.