Crimea resident caught spying for Ukraine gets 12-year prison sentence, FSB reports

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A court has sentenced Sevastopol resident Yevgeny Petrushin to 12 years in prison on high treason charges for spying for Ukraine's military intelligence service, the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Center for Public Relations told TASS on Monday. According to the press service, the Russian citizen was passing on information about the Black Sea Fleet.

"The ruling of the Sevastopol City Court against Yevgeny Vadimovich Petrushin, a Russian citizen, found guilty of committing high treason, came into force. He was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in a strict regime penal colony, along with a fine of 100,000 rubles and post-incarceration supervision for one year," the FSB said.

According to the Center for Public Relations, on the orders of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Petrushin in 2020-2021 collected and transmitted information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet, which could be used against Russia’s security.

The FSB reported that Petrushin's espionage activities were timely suppressed by officers of the FSB military counterintelligence service.