Two Berdyansk residents detained for sabotaging railroad in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, December 16. /TASS/. Two residents of Berdyansk, recruited by Ukrainian special services, have been detained for committing an act of sabotage on a railway in the Zaporozhye Region, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Friday.

"The residents of Berdyansk, detained on suspicion of trying to sabotage a railroad, had been recruited by Ukrainian special services. [They were] motivated by a cash bounty," he said.

Rogov explained that the two men damaged the electronic equipment of the railway’s train traffic control system and "blocked the tracks with a utility pole in an attempt to derail a train".