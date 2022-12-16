Threats pour in for head of Russian House in CAR, says businessman

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic Dmitry Sytyi, who got injured in an explosion earlier on Friday, has already received threats, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

"On November 11, Dmitry Sytyi received a package from Togo with a picture of his son living in France. It contained a note saying that next time he would get his son's head if ‘the Russians don't get off the African continent and open the doors to the French’," Prigozhin’s press service quoted the businessman as saying.

He also added that he had appealed to the Russian Foreign Ministry about the incident in order "to initiate the procedure of declaring France a state sponsor of terrorism, as well to conduct a thorough investigation into the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies: the US and others."

Earlier, the Russian embassy reported that Sytyi was wounded in the explosion of an anonymous package he had received and was hospitalized. There was no threat to his life. It was also reported that security at the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic was strengthened after the incident.