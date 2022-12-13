Prime Minister Mishustin warns about foreign 'hunt' for Russian scientists

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Foreign companies actively seek to poach Russian scientists, therefore it is important to develop appropriate support measures for domestic specialists, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with the Russian government expert council Tuesday.

"It is obvious that foreign organizations will try to more actively ‘hunt’ promising young specialists and experienced scientists. They don’t really hide such intent, they state it publicly," the Prime Minister said.

According to Mishustin, "it is very important to think through a system of measures in detail, which will make it possible to protect the country from the loss of intellectual and cultural capital and support those who want to develop their projects and implement their ideas."