Watchdog restricts access to L'Officiel website over fake news about military operation

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) of Russia blocked access to the website of the L’Officiel magazine over dissemination of fake information about the special military operation in Ukraine, the agency’s press office told TASS Tuesday.

"Access to this website has been restricted due to dissemination of false information about the Russian Armed Forces’ special military operation in Ukraine, the methods of combat, shellings and civilian casualties," the press office said.