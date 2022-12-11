Russia’s Kursk Region to ban sale, launch of fireworks by end of January, says governor

KURSK, December 11. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kursk Region where a high level of the terrorist danger has been declared, have decided to ban selling and launching fireworks from December 12 until the end of January, Governor Roman Starovoit reported on Sunday.

"We have decided to ban selling and launching fireworks from December 12 until the end of January in the Kursk Region. This is related to the necessity to ensure the security and peace of mind of the citizens of the Kursk Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

A high level of the terrorist danger persists in the region, with all forces aimed at preventing terrorist acts on the region’s territory, Starovoit noted.