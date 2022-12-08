Bill to punish sabotage with life imprisonment introduced to Duma

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A group of deputies led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has submitted a bill to State Duma that would introduce criminal liability up to life imprisonment for aiding sabotage activities, according to the document posted on the Duma electronic database on Thursday.

The document suggests introducing several articles to the Russian Criminal Code on punishment for supporting subversive activities and organizing subversive networks. This refers to Article 281.1 ‘Facilitating subversive activities’, Article 281.2 ‘Training in order to carry out subversive activities’ and Article 281.3 ‘Organization of subversive group and participation in it’.

Criminal responsibility will follow for aiding, abetting, instigating, inducing and financing subversive acts. In addition, training to commit acts of sabotage and the creation of criminal groups with the purpose of committing sabotage will become a criminal offense.