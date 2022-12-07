Zelensky named Person of the Year by Time magazine

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. Time, the American news magazine, has named Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 and the ‘spirit of Ukraine’, Time’s spokesman said on NBC on Wednesday.

Time magazine has chosen Person of the Year annually since 1927. In 2021, billionaire Elon Musk was awarded this title by the renowned publication.

This title was first awarded in 1927 to the US pilot Charles Lindbergh, who performed a solo flight across the Atlantic for the first time in history. More than 70 times, the person of the year title went to political and public figures, among them Mahatma Gandhi (1930), Winston Churchill (1940, 1949), Elizabeth II (1952), Charles de Gaulle (1958), Martin Luther King (1963), Henry Kissinger (1972), Deng Xiaoping (1978, 1985), Ayatollah Khomeini (1979), Lech Walesa (1981), Pope John Paul II (1994), Pope Francis (2013), and Angela Merkel (2015).

The title was received by all US presidents, starting from Franklin Roosevelt, with the exception of Gerald Ford. Roosevelt was the only one to be awarded this title thrice: in 1932, 1934 and 1941. Among the holders of this title were five leaders of the USSR and Russia: Joseph Stalin (1939, 1942), Nikita Khrushchev (1957), Yury Andropov (1983, alongside US President Ronald Reagan), Mikhail Gorbachev (1987, 1989) and Vladimir Putin (2007).