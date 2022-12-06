Russia currently lists 325 foreign agents — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s list of foreign agents currently contains 325 entries, chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said on Tuesday.

"As of today, the list of foreign agents has 325 entries. There used to be 493, but 168 were excluded on account that they stopped being engaged in political activities," the lawmaker said at a meeting of a Council of Legislators.

The Russian Justice Ministry on December 1 published a unified list of foreign agents in Russia. The list has 493 names and includes all individuals and entities that had previously been designated as foreign agents. That was done in compliance with a law that entered into force in December and requires the establishment of a single list instead of four that existed before. The list will contain data about foreign agents and the reasons for their designations.