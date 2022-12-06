Moscow court rules to arrest Ukrainian officials in territorial integrity case

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court has ruled to arrest Irina Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian minister for the reintegration of the territories that aren’t controlled by Kiev, and Emina Dzhaparova, the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, in a case of violating Russia’s territorial integrity, the court told TASS on Tuesday.

An international search warrant has also been issued for the Ukrainian politicians.

The court ruled that the time of detention of the Ukrainians will start once they are extradited to Russia and handed over to the Russian Federal Prison Service or once they are detained in Russia. They are facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.