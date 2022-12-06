Residents of southern Russian town are urged to stay indoors after police came under fire

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 6. /TASS/. Officials in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk are urging people to leave the streets after a man opened fire on police and wounded one officer on Tuesday.

"Efforts are taking place in the city to locate and detain the perpetrator of an attack on law enforcement officers. Therefore, it’s now necessary to leave the streets, take cover indoors, and not attempt to detain the suspect on your own," according to a statement that the city administration published on its website.

The city administration also stepped up security at schools and kindergartens, Mayor Sergey Bondarenko said.

The Interior Ministry earlier said a man wearing a camouflage uniform opened fire on police in the city’s suburbs around noon, then fled the crime scene. Police are working to identify and detain the suspect as well as to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The attack occurred several kilometers from the administrative border with the Lugansk People’s Republic. A representative of law enforcement agencies said later that the attacker used a machine gun and, tentatively, was a deserter.