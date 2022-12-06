FSB requests arrest in absentia for Ukrainian minister and senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service investigators have asked the Moscow Lefortovo Court to order the arrest in absentia of Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk and Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. The court's press service told TASS on Tuesday that these Ukrainian politicians were accused of violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and put on an international wanted list.

"The court received a petition from the investigators for a measure of restraint in absentia in the form of arrest against Irina Andreevna Vereshchuk and Emine Aiyarovna Dzhaparova, accused of committing a crime under 280.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation). They have been put on an international wanted list," the press service said.

Investigators have asked the district court to take the accused into custody from the moment of their actual detention, extradition or deportation to the territory of the Russian Federation. The article imputed to Vereshchuk and Dzhaparova provides for a maximum penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment.