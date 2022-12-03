Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman detained and released on bail in London

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman was detained in London on Saturday and later released on bail, a source close to the businessman told TASS.

"Fridman was detained by police. However, as far as we know, he was released on bail for the time being," the source said, adding that he did not have any more information, including about the reasons behind Fridman’s detention. The source also said that another person "carrying some cash" had been detained together with Fridman and was now being questioned by police.

On February 28, the European Union imposed sanctions on owners of the Alfa Group Consortium Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven among other Russian officials and businessmen. On March 1, news came that Fridman and Aven were resigning from the board of directors of Russia’s Alfa Bank.

The press service of Alfa Bank said that Fridman was at home. "We don’t know who the news story is about because Mikhail Fridman is at home, he’s not in custody. He has nothing to do with the story," a bank spokesperson told TASS.