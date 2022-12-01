Putin highlights need to support residents of Russia’s new regions

SIRIUS /Federal territory/, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that the residents of Russia’s new regions "are our people" and everything needs to be done to support them.

"I think that it’s becoming clear to everyone present here why we supported and eventually decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk [People’s Republics] and two more regions, accepting them into the Russian Federation. Lets take for instance young ladies. How can a girl, whose family name is Fyodorova and who lives in the Lugansk Republic, be different from girls with the surname Fyodorova in Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg or Moscow? She is no different!" Putin said at a meeting with participants in the Second Congress of Young Researchers Thursday.

"They are our people and we certainly must do everything to support them," the president added.

Putin pointed out that researchers could be supported through grants. "We will definitely make a decision on the matter, no question about it," he promised.

The president also emphasized that a lot was needed to be done to introduce all the support instruments in the field of education and science that had been created in Russia in previous years. "All necessary decisions will be made," Putin vowed.