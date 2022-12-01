Ex-president confident Russia knows how to strike hard when needed

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia knows how to muster up strength in a tough situation and inflict a crucial blow when needed, and it can do it now as well, says Dmitry Medvedev, head of the United Russia political party.

"Society always faces the task of governance, even in wartime. A country could crumble, lose control and then that’s the end.

Or, a country can concentrate everything into a fist and strike a needed blow on a variety of fronts: both military and economic. Our country knows how to do that. It happened during the Great Patriotic War, it also happened during the Patriotic War of 1812, and there are plenty of other historic events. And I am certain that this is what will happen now," Medvedev stressed.

He noted that people are now showing their beliefs and their positions.

"A person’s character truly becomes revealed during such historic moments, their convictions, the steadfastness of their position and their attitude to other people are revealed, regardless of their occupation, wealth or nationality. It’s just that one can be a decent person, but there are different people, too," he noted.