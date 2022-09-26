Russia not to nominate any film for Oscar award — Russian Film Academy

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will not nominate its movie for the Oscar award this year, Russia’s Film Academy said on Monday.

"The presidium of the Russian Film Academy has decided not to nominate any Russian films for the 2022 Academy Awards," it said.

A source told TASS earlier that the long list of Russian films that could be nominated for the Oscar included 122 movies.

Russian movies won the Academy Award in the nomination the Best Foreign Language Film three times: Sergey Bondarchuk’s War and Peace in 1968, Vladimir Menshov’s Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears in 1981, and Nikita Mikhalkov’s Burnt by the Sun in 1994.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony for 2022 will take place on March 12, 2023.