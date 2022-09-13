Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Buckingham Palace

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was delivered to the Buckingham Palace - the London residence of British monarchs - on Tuesday evening. The mourning motorcade of seven cars was followed live by main UK TV channels.

Earlier, the Queen’s coffin arrived from Edinburgh to RAF air base Northolt in Western London. The Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport plane was met by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The coffin was met at the palace by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as William, Prince of Wales, and his spouse Catherine. Earlier on Tuesday, the new King visited Northern Ireland, where he met with representatives of the major regional political parties and attended a service in the St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast. Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne accompanied the coffin along its entire route from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace.