Russia thwarts 100 mln cyberattacks since end of February

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. More than 100 million cyber attacks on Federal Service of State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) systems have been prevented since the end of February 2022, Rosreestr Deputy Head and Head of Digital Transformation Elena Martynova said on Monday at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Since February 2022, systematic work has thwarted about 118 million unique cyber attacks on our systems. We have been working around the clock," Martynova said.

She stressed that the Rosreestr system has a huge amount of information from the Unified State Register of Real Estate, which is linked to the personal data of Russian citizens.

The deputy head of the department said that the key task was to protect this information.

"We are ahead of the curve and have created a separate information security department. We did it just in time," Martynova said. According to her, in 2021, 800 employees of Rosreestr received training in information security, including cyber training. "This gave results, we were prepared for the events that have been hitting companies and agencies since the end of February," she added.

