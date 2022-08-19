FSB nabs Russian citizen in Krasnodar for spying for Ukrainian intelligence

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a Russian national in Krasnodar on espionage charges who acted as an agent of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the FSB press office told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has apprehended red-handed an agent of Ukraine’s Security Service under the assumed name of Archi in Krasnodar who was actively gathering and transferring information to SBU officers," the press office said in a statement.

It has been found out that the Russian national established contact with SBU representatives, the FSB said.

"On their assignment, he was illegally obtaining and transferring abroad for a money reward information that can be used against the security of the Russian Federation," the FSB said.

Investigators have opened a criminal case against the detained individual on counts of the crime stipulated by article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason by Espionage’).

This crime is punishable with a prison term of up to 20 years.