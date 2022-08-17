FSB busts Hizb ut-Tahrir clandestine terror cell in Crimea

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has taken down a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Crimea, the FSB press office reported on Wednesday.

"Coordinated efforts of FSB operatives took down a clandestine cell of the terrorist organization that consisted of six Russian citizens," the press office reported.

"It has been established that with the coordination of Hizb ut-Tahrir emissaries located in Ukraine, they recruited Russia’s Muslim citizens to their ranks at clandestine meetings," the FSB said.

At the places of their residence, FSB operatives seized propaganda materials, communications equipment and digital storage devices that were used in their terrorist activity. Search and investigative measures continue, the press office said.