Journalist Ovsyannikova charged with spreading false information about Russian army

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against former Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova on charges of spreading false information about the Russian army, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told reporters.

"The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Ovsyannikova under Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (the public spreading of false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces)," he noted, adding that Ovsyannikova’s apartment had been searched.

In mid-March, Ovsyannikova burst into a TV studio during a live evening news broadcast on Channel One, holding signs in protest against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. A pre-investigation probe was launched into the incident but its results remain unknown. Moscow’s Ostankinsky District Court earlier found Ovsyannikova guilty under Article 20.2.2 of the Russian Administrative Code (organizing or holding a public event without filing a notice) and sentenced her to a fine of 30,000 rubles ($496). According to the case files, the woman was fined for her earlier video calling for unauthorized protests but not for the TV incident.