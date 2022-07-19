EU will impose sanctions on Night Wolves motorcycle club and its leaders — Reuters

BRUSSELS, June 19. /TASS/. The EU’ seventh package of sanctions against Russia also includes the Night Wolves motorcycle club and its leaders, Reuters reported on Tuesday referring to the draft document.

The agency did not mention names of the club’s leaders, who will face sanctions.

The President of the Night Wolves club is Alexander Zaldastanov. Last September, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, handed him a passport of that country. In November, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Zaldastanov.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the seventh package of EU restrictive measures against Russia targets 48 individuals, including one of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian government and several regional leaders.