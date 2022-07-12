Russia confirms first case of monkeypox — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The first case of monkeypox was recorded in Russia, the disease was detected in an individual who returned from a trip to European countries, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told journalists on Tuesday.

"The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Russia. The disease was detected in a young man who returned from a trip to European countries and came to a medical facility with a typical rash. The biological materials taken from the patient were rushed to a sanitary watchdog’s facility authorized to conduct appropriate tests. The testing results of the biomaterials confirmed the monkeypox infection," the statement said

That said, the press service noted that the patient has a light form of the disease and his life is not in danger: "The patient is isolated and is at a medical facility specialized for infections." They also added that the man had a limited number of contacts since his arrival in Russia and he lived alone in his apartment. According to the press service, all the people he contacted have been established and are under medical observation. "The situation is being strictly controlled by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing," the statement said.

The first monkeypox case in Russia was detected thanks to the availability of test systems by the Vector Center and there are enough of these systems in Russia, the sanitary watchdog specified. Additionally, mass inoculation against smallpox conducted in Russia earlier creates a substantial immune layer to curb the spread of monkeypox.

The sanitary watchdog reiterated that the symptoms of monkeypox resemble those of smallpox yet are less severe. However, it is recommended to use basic precautions and individual protective gear when contacting those who arrived from the countries where the outbreaks of this disease have been recorded. "Those who visit endemic African countries should avoid contact with animals that may transmit the virus, particularly with rodents and primates," the agency concluded.