British citizens Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, charged with mercenarism, refuse to testify

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. DPR investigators charged two British citizens Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, captured at the Ilyicha Plant in Mariupol and in the Nikolayev Region, with taking part in hostilities in Ukraine as mercenaries, a source in DPR law enforcement told TASS Friday, adding that the mercenaries refuse to testify.

"Criminal cases have been initiated and charges were presented for [mercenarism] against British citizens Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, currently in detention in DPR. Investigation operation are underway as the investigators look for evidence of the crimes, committed by the British, because they do not want to testify and refuse to cooperate on their criminal cases," the source said.

TASS has not been able to obtain official commentary from republican law enforcement.

On April 29, Russian Defense Ministry published video footage of questioning of Hill, who surrendered to Russian force in the Nikolayev Region. The captured British mercenary had information about a mass grave of 280 civilians near Irpen and Bucha, Kiev Region. He made a record about it in his notepad, according to a photo, obtained by TASS.

Nothing was known about the second mercenary until now. According to a TASS source, he was captured at the Illich Plant in Mariupol, where the 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigade was deployed.