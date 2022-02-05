Large-scale census of Amur tiger kicks off in Russia, Ministry of Natural Resources says

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. A large-scale census of the Amur tiger population will be launched in the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Regions, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Amur Region in the near future. The animals will be counted using their tracks, as well as camera traps and video equipment on the area of over 180,000 square kilometers with results provided by this September, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov told TASS.

"In the next few days, a third stage of the comprehensive census of Amur tiger will start, after the preparatory and seasonal stages - the stage of a simultaneous census. It will take place on over 180,000 square kilometers. Simultaneously, the tigers will be counted in the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Regions, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Amur Region. Over 600 census takers will start their rounds to record tiger tracks. One tiger from another is being distinguished by the prints of a front paw’s ‘plantar pad,’ the width of the print of a hind paw’s ‘plantar paw’ is also taken into account. But, of course, the census will also use photo and video traps, cameras and other equipment," he said.

According to the minister, the final results of the comprehensive census will be ready by September 2022.

As opposed to annual monitoring conducted on approximately one-fifth of tiger’s natural habitat, the census is taken once every ten years. The current census is unscheduled, it was decided to hold it due to a decrease in the number of boars in some parts of tiger’s habitat caused by the outbreaks of African swine fever which directly impacts the number and spread of tigers.

The census is organized and conducted by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources, the governments of the Primorsky and Khabarovsk Regions, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Amur Region, as well as by nature preserves and national parks with the support of the Amur Tiger Center and the participation of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, the world’s biggest tiger species, live primarily in Russia’s Far Eastern territories. These tigers are included in the Red List of Threatened Species. According to latest data, up to 600 tigers live in the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District (95% of the world population of the animal). In 2013, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Amur Tiger Center was created to protect and expand the habitats of these predators.