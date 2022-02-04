Accomplice of terrorists in 2010 Moscow subway bombings gets life in jail

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A Russian military court sentenced Magomed Nurov to life in prison for his involvement in the Moscow subway bombings in 2010, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

The court also ruled in favor of the subway, which was seeking a compensation of about 17 million rubles.

Nurov was found guilty on charges of participating in a criminal group, committing terrorist attacks and illegal production of explosive devices, according to the Investigative Committee.

Investigators found that Nurov was a member of a unit of the Imarat Kavkaz (banned in Russia) criminal group. Seven members of the group were killed in counterterrorism operations from 2010-13, and Nurov was detained later. According to the investigation, he was a liaison and a driver.

Two blasts at the Lubyanka and Park Kultury stations killed 39 and injured more than 100 people on March 29, 2010.