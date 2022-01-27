Security service released three reporters detained near border, employer says

YEKATERINBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Three Russian reporters on Thursday were released from a Federal Security Service office after they were detained earlier that day near the state border, according to a statement by Znak.com, the employer of one of the reporters.

They were handed warnings that working near the border was prohibited without special permits, the statement said.

The reporters, Znak.com’s Ignat Bakin, Bloknot-Rostov’s Alexander Prokhortsev and freelancer Gleb Golod spent five hours in the office of the security service, known as the FSB, according to the statement.

It was earlier reported that border guards detained three Russian reporters near the village of Kuybyshevo in Russia’s southern Rostov Region. Some of the reporters work for Meduza, a news media organization that’s designated as a foreign agent in Russia. The reporters had no permits for being in a border area.