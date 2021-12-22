RT’s German-language channel forced off the air in Europe

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Germany’s media watchdog has removed the RT DE TV channel from broadcast in Europe, the RT broadcaster said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Today, Germany’s media regulator MABB forced the European satellite operator Eutelsat 9B to remove our new Moscow-based German-language TV channel RT DE from its platform," the statement reads.

RT pointed out that it viewed the German watchdog’s action as unlawful and was confident that its decision was subject to judicial review.

According to earlier reports, the media regulator had launched an investigation against RT on suspicion of violating Germany’s broadcasting rules. The DPA news agency reported that the TV channel might face a broadcast ban or a fine of up to 500,000 euro once the investigation was over.

On December 16, the RT TV channel said that YouTube had blocked the account of its new German-language RT Deutsch channel on the day of its launch. On Friday, Russia’s telecom watchdog demanded that Google lift restrictions against RT Deutsch on YouTube.