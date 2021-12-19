Switzerland announces tighter COVID-19 measures

GENEVA, December 20. /TASS/. A tightening of anti-coronavirus measures across Switzerland comes into force on Monday. Due to the high increase in the new coronavirus cases and the workload of intensive care units, the government has introduced a mandatory regime to work from home. Only those who got vaccinated and who can show proof of recent recovery from the coronavirus are now allowed to visit restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

The Swiss government specified that since December 20, under the new rules, "only vaccinated and recovered people will be able to access restaurants, cultural, sports and leisure facilities as well as events." Nevertheless, masks will be required and people must also have an allocated seat. If wearing a mask is not possible, in particular, at choir rehearsals, as well as if there are places without allocated seating, for instance, at discos, visitors must show the PCR test in addition to their COVID-19 certificate or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19. There are also restrictions for private meetings: the maximum number of people is ten. Only people aged 16 and over count towards the tally. Working from home will again be mandatory for everyone who is able to do it.