WHO likely to approve Russian Sputnik V jab in few months, Kremlin believes

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) will likely approve the Russian Sputnik V jab in a few months, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Sunday.

"I am totally convinced that in a few months, <…> the WHO is likely to recognize Sputnik V, and then it will also be possible to develop [the talks] with Europe in this direction," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

According to Peskov, it can be argued for a long time why the WHO has not yet recognized the Russian vaccine and "what is behind this: some kind of bias against us or purely bureaucratic problems."

Overall, as the Kremlin spokesman said, the COVID-19 still remains a threat, although two years have passed since the onset of the pandemic. This does not lessen the talents and efforts of doctors and virologists, Peskov pointed out. "However, there are still a plethora of questions," he said.

The Russian Sputnik V jab, registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, became the first officially approved COVID-19 vaccine all over the world. Currently, it is recognized by over 70 countries. According to the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, the WHO’s approval of Sputnik V will accelerate the recognition of Russian vaccination passports by Europe.