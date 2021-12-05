Bahrain’s Shura Council chairman thanks Russia for help in combating COVID pandemic

MANAMA, December 5. /TASS/. Bahrain’s Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh has thanked Russia for its assistance in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to convey the words of gratitude to Russia for the support it has offered to Bahrain in combating the coronavirus infection, in particular, in what concerns the Sputnik V vaccine. This cooperation demonstrates the closeness of relations between Russia and Bahrain and your country’s readiness to help the Kingdom [of Bahrain] in a difficult situation," he said at a Council meeting that was attended by visiting speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, Valentina Matviyenko.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of development of relations between Moscow and Manama. According to al-Saleh, these relations have "strategic character and cover such spheres as trade, economy, tourism, and many others."

He also expressed the hope that the visit by the Russian upper parliament house delegation to his country "will have a positive impact on the development of the entire spectrum of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and will make a contribution to the discussion of key issues on the international agenda."

"Bahrain is interested in continuing this pace of contacts with Russia in the interests of countering the challenges and threats facing the countries," he stressed.