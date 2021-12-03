Moscow court remands Russian national on high treason charge

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow City’s Lefortovsky Court said it ruled to hold Russian citizen Kirill Suslov in a detention facility pending trial on high treason charges put forward by the FSB.

The court ruled on November 29 that Suslov be held in detention for two months, until January 29, 2022, the court’s press service told TASS. The individual is accused of high treason under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code, according to the court.

Article 275 carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The court’s arrest warrant has taken effect. The case files are classified and aren’t subject to disclosure.