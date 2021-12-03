This week in photos: Subs in Vladivostok, rescued elephant and lava on La Palma island

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary of 20 foreign states in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow, December 1 © Grigory Sysoyev/POOL/TASS

Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov from the Pacific Fleet squadron and the Marshal Krylov ship arrive at the pier in Vladivostok, November 30. The sailors completed the inter-fleet passage from the Baltic Fleet to the Pacific, crossing the Atlantic and Indian oceans, as well as the Baltic, North, Mediterranean, Red, Arabian, South China and Japan seas. In Vladivostok, they will replenish stocks and scheduled maintenance of ships © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

View of the snow-covered Olympic village from the Krasnaya Polyana resort, Sochi, December 2 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Pope Francis during Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, where the Pope begins his apostolic visit, which also includes a visit to Greece, December 3. The head of the Holy See will be on the island from 2 to 4 December © AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Migrants from the Middle East take a shower in a field bath near the Bruzgi transport and logistics center, located about one and a half kilometers from the entrance to Poland, November 29. The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Spanish army soldiers watch the lava flows from a hill during a volcanic eruption near the village of El Paso on the island of Palma, autonomous community of the Canary Islands, November 29. The eruption began on September 19, and an active ejection of volcanic materials occurs from the crater. Lava flows have already destroyed over 2.5 thousand buildings, about 7 thousand people were evacuated © AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

The director of the Ercolano Archaeological Park (the Italian name for the ancient city of Herculaneum) in southern Italy, Francesco Sirano (right) and his colleagues free the remains of a man who died trying to escape from the city of Herculaneum during the powerful eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD, Ercolano, December 1 © Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

A crippled three-month-old baby elephant rescued from a hunting trap is being treated and rehabilitated at an elephant farm in the world-famous Nong Nooch tropical garden in the Thai province of Chonburi, near the resort town of Pattaya, December 2 © REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the owner of a candy and drinks stall converted from a traditional London bus while visiting the Downing Street food market, 30 November © Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images