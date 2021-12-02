FSB apprehends Ukraine’s operative for preparing terrorist attack in Russia

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended an operative of Ukraine’s military intelligence for preparing a terrorist attack in Russia, the FSB press office told TASS on Thursday.

"Security officials detained an operative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, who was sent to the territory of our country to commit a terrorist attack," the press office said.

The detainee is a resident of the Kiev region Tsilyk Alexander Viktorovich, born in 1998.

"He confessed that he was recruited and obeyed the instructions of Lieutenant Colonel Kirilovets Maksim Leonidovich, born in 1988, head of the sector - an employee of the operational group of the operational department of the special reserve at the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB press office said.

The operative was to detonate two self-made explosive devices with a total mass of 1.5 kg in TNT equivalent.